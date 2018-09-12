If you looked at the available colors of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and thought to yourself, “Hmmm, I’ll probably hold off on buying the phablet since there may be new colors available soon”, you might just get your wish. Well, if you like silver smartphones, that is. Someone has leaked the new silver color variant for the recently released member of the S9 flagship line and if the source is true, then we’ll see it soon in the US.

The Galaxy Note 9 has gotten mixed reviews from both critics and consumers, but for those looking for a new flagship device from Samsung and who have the money to spare, then this is probably as good as it gets for now. It is currently available in Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, Metallic Cooper, and Lavender Purple. A source has leaked to the My Smart Price website a press render of the supposedly upcoming new color.

We don’t know what this new color variant will be called just yet. But it does look similar to the Arctic Silver shade that was part of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 plus flagships from a year ago. We might see it adapt that name or come up with an altogether different name like Silver Fox or Silver Surfer or something. In any case, those who would prefer this particular shade will be happy. And of course, the S Pen matches the over-all color like with the other color variants.

Aside from the color, it will still be the same ole Galaxy Note 9 that we’ve gotten to know in a few weeks. It has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display and runs on the Snapdragon 845 chipset in the US and select markets and the Exynos 8910 octa-core processor in the others. It has either a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage or an 8GB RAM and 512GB storage. It has two 12MP sensors at the back and an 8MP shooter up front.

We’ll have to wait for confirmation from Samsung as to whether this is something that will really happen and when we can expect to see the silver color variant of the Galaxy Note 9 and if it will also be available in other markets other than the US.

VIA: My Smart Price