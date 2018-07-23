It looks like the rumors that we’ve been hearing the past month are true. While there’s still no official word from Samsung, there are now leaks of the reportedly upcoming new fast wireless charger that they’ll be releasing soon. It will probably be unveiled at the same time as the Galaxy Note 9 which is expected to be announced in just a couple of weeks. While wireless charging isn’t still as prevalent as OEMs would like it to be, the fact that brands are producing more compatible devices and chargers to accompany them is a pretty good sign.

This isn’t really an unfounded rumor as last month we saw a new wireless charger being certified by the FCC. We’re expecting something faster because of the higher input power that was indicated in the documents filed. Now it looks like that is exactly what we will get, at least on paper, or at least the box of the charger that has been leaked. It will be called the Wireless Charger Duo and aside from the fact that it will have faster wireless charging support, it apparently has two charging pads so you can charge two devices at the same time.

One of the pads can stand at an angle while the other one is lying horizontally. Both will support wireless charging and both can be used simultaneously. The horizontal pad will also be able to charge the upcoming Galaxy Watch, which is also expected to be announced with the Galaxy Note 9. Samsung is probably hoping to get ahead of Apple as its AirPower wireless charging pad still hasn’t made its way to the market more than a year after it was unveiled.

Online store Mobile Fun already has the Wireless Charger Duo listed on its site and it prices it at $53.49. But given that the current Samsung Wireless Charger sells for $60, that is probably just a “placeholder price” for something that is obviously more expensive. We’ll probably find out more over the next few weeks, and especially if the wireless charger will indeed be announced during the Galaxy Unpacked event happening this August 9.

This is the Samsung Wireless Charger Duo (EP-N6100) for the Galaxy Note 9. Charges the Galaxy Watch alongside the phone. pic.twitter.com/VnP10xAhvb — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) July 21, 2018

VIA: SAM Mobile