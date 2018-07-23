We are just a few days away supposedly from the official announcement of the Galaxy Note 9 (and maybe other stuff too!) at the Samsung Unpacked event, happening on August 9 in New York City. But of course, we can’t help it but look for every bit of information about it beforehand, whether it’s rumors or leaks, mostly from our favorite tipsters and leaksters. In this specific round of news, we might have information about the different colors that the phablet will be available in, just so you can already mentally prepare which one you’re getting (well, if you’re planning on getting one that is).

Previously, there were already leaked images of a Lilac Purple color for the Galaxy Note 9. While it’s probably easy to edit a photo to show off that color, the fact that there is the same color for the current flagship, the Galaxy S9, bodes well for those who have a thing for purple gadgets. Another color that is strongly rumored and leaked is the Coral Blue or Deep Sea Blue version, which is also not such a stretch since we’ve seen this color before on flagship devices. The other rumored colors are the “safer” Black, Gray, and Brown.

Aside from the color, there is no shortage of specs speculation going around. It will supposedly have a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and an 18:9 ratio. It will be powered by Snapdragon 845 in some regions and the Exynos 9810 chipset in others. It will have 6GB of RAM and probably variants of 64, 128, or 256GB internal storage. Some say we even might see a 512GB variant but only in specific markets like its native South Korea. It will supposedly have a dual rear-facing camera with 12MP sensors and an 8MP front-facing one. It will have a 4000mAh battery, support for fast wireless charging, IP68 certification, and maybe even sport the recently announced Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

If the leaked images are to be believed, it will be slightly wider than the current Galaxy Note 8 and the fingerprint scanner will be in-display. The screen edge below has also become slightly thinner and might affect the screen diagonal. The buttons (volume keys, Bixby, on/off) are placed slightly higher compared to the current phablet but as to how that will affect navigation, we still don’t know. We can also expect improvements in the S Pen, which is what Note fans are excited about.

The announcement is expected on the 9th of August in an even in New York City. But the leaked images show an August 24 date, which may mean that it will start shipping by then. We can expect more news over the next few weeks and of course, we’ll keep you posted.

VIA: Nieu Mobiel, My Smart Price