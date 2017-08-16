It’s probably one of the worst kept secrets about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 8 but sources are “confirming” that the phablet will indeed have a dual camera setup. We use quotation marks on confirmed, since these are just rumored confirmations and we have no official statement yet from the Korean OEM. But if ever they are indeed true, this is the first Samsung smartphone that will have this kind of rear camera, although a lot of other brands have already done it with their current flagships, including Huawei, OnePlus, Oppo, ZTE, etc.

The Galaxy Note 8 is set to be announced on August 23 and then released almost a month later, at least in South Korea and the US. Sources are saying that one of the selling points of this phablet, aside from it being a Note device and having an S-Pen, is that it will have a dual camera. It’s composed of an optical camera with a 12MP dual-image pixel sensor and a telephoto camera with a 13MP sensor.

Both cameras will use Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and will have 2x optical zoom. Not only will it take optical and zoomed pictures, it will also recognize the distance and composition of high-quality images, and gives brighter quality even for those pictures taken in low light. The high quality technology that dual cameras use, particularly for the Galaxy Note 8, have never been used before in previous smartphone cameras.

All will be revealed during the official launch of the Galaxy Note 8 in New York this coming August 23. The chances that the phone will not have a dual camera are practically slim to none.

VIA: ET News