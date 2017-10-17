A “pen beater”, beatboxer, and a producer walk into a recording studio…Sounds like the set-up for a weird joke, but this is actually what Samsung has done to create new, special ring and notification tones for their Galaxy Note 8. And so they brought together a 14-year-old online sensation who likes to play around with pens, a young professional beatboxer and rapper, and a season musician and producer to come together and create these sounds and beats.

Pen beating is apparently a thing and Jinyoung Choi is one of the more popular ones at least in his native South Korea. He uses different pens and different parts of the pen (cap, body, tip) to create different sounds and beats and in the process getting millions of hits on his online videos. 2 Tak is a professional beatboxer and rapper who also his own unique style, and so musician and producer Tucker (Tadashi Takatsuka) have put those two young talents together for a new generation of ring and notification tones.

The three of them put their talents together to create three new ringtones: Bubble Beat, Happy Jungle, and Kitchen Mix. Notification tones are much more complicated in a sense that you want something cool but also something that will not annoy people if they hear it over and over again. What they came up with are two new sounds: Beatbox and Pen Beats, which are appropriately named given the talent that worked on this.

Now, of course, they will not win any Grammy’s with these (unless there will be a Best Ringtone category in the future) but it’s just fun to have new tones for your new device if you’re already sick and tired of the previous ones from other Samsung devices. Check them out if you have a Galaxy Note 8.

SOURCE: Samsung