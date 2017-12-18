If you’re the kind of person that wants your smartphone to be different from the others and you like avant garden art and you have money to spare, the limited edition Samsung Galaxy Note 8, in collaboration with 99avant, may be the new device you can ask Santa for this Christmas. They will only be releasing 99 units in the world, making it probably the rarest Galaxy Note in the world. The catch of course is that you would have to spend almost $2,000 to get hold of this special edition.

What makes these 99 units of the Galaxy Note 8 different from all the other Note 8s is that it comes with its own unique icons and wallpapers. You even get a subscription to a service that will bring you additional on-device artwork, a limited edition art print, and if you want to make your device look really unique, you will get a case designed by artist Han-Seung-Woo, an exclusive artist of the group 99avant, a South Korean art brand.

The group is known for creating limited edition art that are just 99 pieces and each piece even has an eight-digit AVA code, in case you had any doubt that the one you own is authentic. The artist has also signed it, but don’t worry, it’s the case artwork and not the phone itself. And as for the phone’s specs, it’s similar to the regular Galaxy Note 8 and storage wise, it has 256GB internally.

This limited edition variant is available in South Korea through the Samsung website. You will have to shell out 1,991,000 won or around $41,830 if converted. It will only be available until December 31, if the 99 pieces even last that long.

VIA: SlashGear