Last week was important not only for Samsung but also for its millions of Note fans. The South Korean tech giant has finally introduced the new Note 8 as a follow-up to the problematic Note 7. Samsung never covered up the Note fiasco which started last year and to compensate for its failure, the company is offering a discount for those Note 7 owners who were disappointed.

Samsung’s premium phablet was recalled last year after the company decided to put an end to production. The Note Fan Edition was released but only in its home country South Korea. For those affected by the problem, Samsung is offering a big discount on the Note 8. This is mainly for those Note 7 consumers who have remained faithful to the brand.

If you live in the United States and have purchased a Note 7, you can get the new Galaxy Note 8 with up to a maximum of $425 off. That’s huge savings because the price of the Note 8 is almost a thousand dollars. The discount brings the price to roughly $600 now.

To avail of the discount, Note 7 owners must trade in their current device. It doesn’t have to be from Samsung as long as the model is eligible. Price discount will depend on the value of the phone.

This particular promo discount will be available in the country until September 30 only on Samsung.com. At this point, we have no idea how many Note 7 owners will still want to get the Note 8. We just know there were about three million Note 7 units recalled from all over the globe.

VIA: SlashGear