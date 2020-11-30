If you have been eyeing the Galaxy Note 20 or that Galaxy Z Flip, now is the perfect time. Holiday shopping season has started for many brands. Samsung is offering the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G in Red and White color variants. They may be ready for Christmas but they are not exactly new shades but are being offered as limited edition colors. The Mystic Red and Mystic White now join the other Mystic colors introduced by Samsung earlier.

Interestingly, the limited edition shades of the 5G phones are offered with the same price as other colors. We’re not sure how many Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Z Flip smartphones the South Korean tech giant has already sold but they are the latest flagship devices from the Samsung.

Samsung is saying the Red and White versions of the two phones are rare. They’re special but not really new. What we like most are the other offers of Samsung that come with the phone. There is still that $150 instant rebate when you buy a Galaxy Note 20. If you trade in your old but eligible smartphone for a Galaxy Z Flip 5G, you may get up to $1,000 in savings or $550 value for the Galaxy Note 20. You may also receive a $100 eCertificate.

Samsung didn’t add or upgrade any feature. They are the same Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G we’ve known the past few months. The Galaxy Note 20 comes with the same excellent display but with only 60Hz refresh rate, great cameras, and of course, the signature S Pen. It still doesn’t offer memory expansion.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5G is slightly an improved version of the Galaxy Z Flip unveiled earlier this year. Mainly, 5G connectivity was added to the foldable clamshell Android phone. The Snapdragon 855 was also replaced by the newer Snapdragon 865 Plus.