Oh, how we missed watching Drop Tests. We usually shy away from them because they can be heartbreaking. Well, not so much now. We’re probably numb after watching several videos. The last one we featured was a 100 Meter Drop Test that involved the Samsung Galaxy S10 VS Nokia 3310. Just recently, tech vlogger PhoneBuff, managed to do another series starring the new iPhone 11 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+. The result? We’re not gonna say right away. You need to watch the full video below.

Most people in the Android community may probably have an idea because any premium Android phone must be better than an iPhone, right? Usually, it is the case but we suggest you watch the video first.

The toughest glass claim by Apple must be tested. So far, we don’t think it is the best and toughest in the world right now. Sure, it can survive scratches but dozens of drops may render the phone totally useless.

As with most Drop Tests, both the iPhone 11 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ have passed through three rounds with a Bonus round after. In the first round, Back Drop Test, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ was the clear winner with lesser cracks than the iPhone. The latter shattered all over the place.

Round No. 2 is the Corner Drop Test. Both phones received new smaller cracks. Looking at the cormers, the iPhone 11 Pro Max won because of the stainless steel frame.

Round No. 3 is the Face Drop Test that resulted in more cracks on the front display of the iPhone from the bottem left to the upper part of the display. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Note 10+ only received additional cracks on the bottom left and left edge.

The Galaxy Note 10+ has survived up to 10 drops and the phone still works. As for the iPhone 11 Pro Max, it also reached 10 drops but not without any issues on screen performances.

So what’s the verdict? It’s very obvious. Say it.