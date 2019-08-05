In two days, we’ll get to confirm everything we know about the Galaxy Note 10 series. Samsung is launching two new phones at the Unpacked event on August 7 in New York. As early as November last year, we’ve been hearing information about the phablet. We’ve actually filled a few pages about the Note 10 and Note 10+ and so far, we’re still not sure about many things although we already mentioned a lot of details. Much has been said about the Galaxy Note 10 duo but we’ve only seen a few images of related mobile accessories.

WinFuture is a great source of renders and leaked images. What we’re sharing today are official photos of accessories. These protective covers from Samsung. These are official ones from the South Korean tech giant that will be joined by several charges and other products.

The Galaxy Note 10 will feature a new rear camera setup which means the covers will follow. The images show the rear cameras on the upper left side of the covers. The products featured are for both the Galaxy Note and Note 10+ with differences in size.

There aren’t significant changes from the older versions except for the camera placement. Samsung is expected to be releasing silicone covers, leather covers, protective standing covers, and view covers. There’s also an LED View Cover that features a star-patterned light that blinks when there are notifications and calls.

When it comes to pricing, we already shared with you leaked information. An update was shared by Roland Quandt over on Twitter. The Galaxy Note 10 will start at $949 for the 256GB model while the Galaxy Note 10+ will be $1,099. The prices are close to the prices in Europe for the same variant €949 and €1,099 but lower if we’re looking at the conversion.

The $999 starting price makes sense because of the premium specs. Honestly, we don’t doubt people will consider buying the Note 10 or Note 10+ although we don’t think it will sell as fast compared to other flagships from Chinese OEMs that are considerably lower in price.