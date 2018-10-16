We have only started to get used to the large screen of the Galaxy Note 9’s 6.4-inch screen which is currently the largest on an Android phone, and we already have rumors that Samsung is going to top that with next year’s Galaxy Note 10. The news coming out of Korea right now is that they’re working on a 6.6-inch device which is bigger even than Apple’s current iPhone XS Max’s 6.5-inch display. If true, this may signal that next year will become the battle of the big screens for a lot of the OEMs.

According to sources, Samsung decided on the 6.66-inch panel size earlier this month and has already sent the specifications to their OLED panel maker which is of course, Samsung Display. The Galaxy Note 10 uses the codename DaVinci and as early as now, they’re already in the development stage “in earnest”. They are also expected to increase the height of the screen while reducing the bezel size so we might get a 19:9 or 19:5:9 screen ratio.

Given how hard Samsung has been trolling Google’s Pixel 3 XL and its huge notch, we probably will not see them apply the polarizing notch to the display. Instead, we might see them get rid of the headphone jack and partially copy the screen design of the iPhone X. This may mean removing the bottom bezels and significantly reducing the top bezels. Of course all of this is just pure speculation at this point.

Expanding screen sizes aren’t really that surprising given a lot more people want to watch high-definition videos on their mobile device instead of their TV and play high-performance games on their smartphones instead of game consoles. Kanta World Panel’s research shows that those with devices bigger than 6 inches play games 62% more than others and watch videos twice as much.

Of course even before the Galaxy Note 10, we’ll have to contend with a lot of Galaxy S10 rumors and leaks in the months ahead.

VIA: The Bell