When the Galaxy Note 10 first came out, people were excited since Samsung promised that this is a new evolution for its S Pen. However, there were also some limitations to the improved stylus since the device only had the previous iteration of Bluetooth. The reported lite version of the phablet, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, will reportedly have something that even the original Galaxy Note 10 doesn’t have: Bluetooth 5.1. This means the S Pen will see more improvements and maybe even more features.

One of the new things that the S Pen in the Galaxy Note 10 could do was control some things in the phone by some flicking and waving magic through motion sensors and Bluetooth. Well, that’s what it was supposed to do. But since the Note 10 only had the previous version of Bluetooth, the S Pen’s location needed to be at a very close distance. Plus, your motion had to be pretty big for the sensors to register movement.

The upcoming Galaxy Note 10 Lite will reportedly make things better as it will be coming with Bluetooth 5.1. This means you’ll get improved location detection so your S Pen can be at a slightly farther distance and it should still work. In theory, you will also be able to find misplaced S Pens, provided that it shouldn’t have wandered that far from your device. The better version of Bluetooth may also lead to other features that can be added here.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite will already be a good option for those who are looking for a less expensive phablet but having Bluetooth 5.1 should be an added enticement. Weirdly enough, this hardware upgrade will probably not make it to the Galaxy Note 10 so that should be an advantage.

However, we will probably not see this Lite version before the year ends as we should expect this and the other rumored device, the Galaxy S10 Lite, sometime next year. And we also may not see it in all markets so let’s just wait for the official announcement from Samsung soon.