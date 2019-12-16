The next phone to get the stable version of the Android 10 is the Samsung Galaxy Note 10. After the Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30, and the Galaxy S10, it’s Note 10’s turn. The beta update has rolled out last month and now the stable update is ready for your Galaxy phone. If you still have Android 9 Pie and want to go straight to Android 10, you can do so by waiting for an OTA notification and checking your settings manually.

The Android 10 for the Galaxy Note 10 already brings One UI 2.0. It depends on your key market but most countries should receive it soon. Wait for firmware version N97*FXXU1BSL7 to arrive as Samsung is releasing the build slowly. This is already for both the Note 10 and Note 10+. The initial rollout is in Germany but should be ready in your region too.

As with most Android 10 updateS, this one will bring One UI 2.0. Other improvements include a dark mode that adjusts images/text/colors, slow-motion video capture for the selfie cam, high-contrast theme, built-in screen recorder, Live Transcribe, enhanced dictation, and better face recognition. Expect this higher ISO in Pro camera mode to offer longer exposure and better face recognition. The update will also bring a stricter Wireless PowerShare battery limit.

Check your Settings> Software update> Download and install. A new software should be present. If you want it now, you can also check the firmware archive by SAMMobile. To be safe, back up your data before the installation of the Android 10 firmware.