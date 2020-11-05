We very recently learned that Samsung could be working on the second phone in the Galaxy F series featuring model number SM-F127G and would likely be called the Galaxy F12. Now in a succeeding leak, we have images of the back panel of Samsung’s new WIP phone, which features model number SM-M127F and SM-F127G etched on the inside suggesting that the forthcoming phone could either be the Galaxy M12 or a rebranding of it called the Galaxy F12.

Whatever the moniker, the phone with expected 7,000mAh battery would definitely be worth the wait for mid-range takers. According to the images and specifications revealed by 91Mobiles, citing industry sources, the phone is under development at the Samsung facility in India.

Reportedly, the Samsung Galaxy M12/Galaxy F12 images reveal a textured finish on the back and Samsung branding on the bottom. Really striking here is the squarish camera module stationed at the left top corner comprising four camera cutouts and a small LED flash cutout right below it. There is no information on the camera specifications as of now.

Further, the Galaxy M12/Galaxy F12 smartphone will have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, while the 3.5mm headphone jack, Type-C port and speaker will be placed at the bottom. There is no concrete information regarding the display and other facets on the front of the phone, but rumors have it that the phone could have a 6.7-inch punch-hole display.

The biggest takeaway of the Galaxy M12/Galaxy F12 is going to be its mammoth 7,000mAh battery. If it would support fast charging or not is anybody guess at the moment. Since this phone is expected to launch toward the end of the year, we should soon know more about it with respect to the processor, OS and more.