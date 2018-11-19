If you’re using a Samsung Galaxy smartphone that is not of the S or A series, chances are it can be a bit frustrating when it comes to some features. One of those things would be the lack of an ambient light sensor. This means your device can’t automatically adjust the brightness depending on where you are and what is the light levels on your location. But now a new update for one such phone, the Galaxy J8 to be exact, seems to be bringing a work around to that.

The latest software update for the J8 doesn’t exactly mention the new feature by name so we don’t really know what to call it. But it does introduce an auto brightness option in the settings. You’ll get a notification telling you that every time you unlock your phone, your 16MP front-facing camera will take a picture of you or in other words, an unsolicited selfie.

In case you’re worried you’ll have an album full of weird looking selfies (unless you can automatically pose every time you unlock your phone), it won’t be saving those photos. They will just be used to measure the current lighting conditions and give you a brightness setting that you can use. So yes, you will still have to manually adjust it for a few days but later on, it will learn your brightness patterns.

This update has only been detected for the Galaxy J8 but will also probably roll out for other devices in the J series, like with the Galaxy J4 and the Galaxy J6. The update also brings the AR emoji and the dual Voice over LTE support. It’s not a major update but if you’ve been complaining about the lack of auto brightness, then this should be useful for you.

Hopefully, Samsung will bring ambient light sensors to its future budget devices and not just for its mid-tier and flagship lines since it’s such a simple thing to actually have. But for now, J8 users will “enjoy” having selfies taken every time they unlock their phones.

VIA: SAM Mobile