If you want to know what the upcoming Samsung Galaxy J2 Core will be about, the device’s user manual has now been leaked online. But of course, you need to know how to read Russian to be able to fully understand it. Still, we are able to glean some things from it, like further confirmation that instead of carrying regular Android stock, it will be more of a regular Galaxy phone. This upcoming device is expected to be Samsung’s first Android Go smartphone.

Even though the user manual comes from Russia, the firmware for the J2 Core is seemingly meant for India and other neighboring markets, which is where a phone like this will probably become a hit since it’s targeting places where entry level devices with low specs are big. It will have a 5-inch Super AMOLED display and will be powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Exynos 7570 processor. It will have 1GB RAM and 16GB internal storage while camera-wise, it will have an 8MP main cam and a 5MP front shooter.

The dual-sim J2 Core is expected to have a 2600 mAh battery and in keeping with most of Samsung’s low-end line, it will have a removable battery. It will have a stripped-down version of the Samsung Internet app and will also come with tools to help you manage data usage and its limited storage. In other words, to be able to match the price point of most low-end devices, you get the minimum specs.

Unlike the regular Android smartphones, this will not come with the full versions of Google’s proprietary apps. Since it’s an Android Go phone after all, it will probably have the Go versions pre-installed. What is unclear though is if the user has a choice to still install the full app if they are so inclined. Anyone can download YouTube Go and Google Maps Go, Gmail Go and other lightweight apps from Google. So logically, Android Go phones should also be able to do the opposite, even though it somehow defeats the purpose and they may not be able to handle full apps.

While the J2 Core has been spotted around through some leaks and rumors, we still don’t know when it will be officially announced. We’ll keep you updated when we know more, if you’re interested in Samsung’s first Android Go smartphone (supposedly).

