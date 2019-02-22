Back in August 2018, Samsung unveiled its first smart speaker, the Bixby-powered Galaxy Home. However, we have yet to see it officially launched and available in the market. During the Unpacked event the other day, we weren’t expecting an announcement about it since all attention was on new products. But afterward, Samsung head of mobile DJ Koh shared with a news site that they will be officially launching the smart speakers by August 2019. Specific details about the launch were not disclosed though.

The Galaxy Home was initially announced back in August 2018 during the launch of the Galaxy Note 9. A few months later, it was also shown during the developer’s conference in November. But even after that, we didn’t get any news about when we will see the Bixby-powered smart speaker would actually hit the market. But now it looks like we’re getting a release month that hopefully they will see through.

In the meantime, other OEMs are getting all the buzz when it comes to speakers with digital assistants, like Amazon’s Alexa and its Echo devices and Google and its Google Assistant and Home devices. So Samsung may be a bit behind and even their Bixby may not be as popular and feature-packed just yet, but the Korean OEM is hoping that this new product will turn things around in terms of its artificial intelligence capabilities and reputation.

A survey from Voicebot AI says that only 4% of US adults who use voice assistants use Bixby so having other devices like the Galaxy Home and then later on with their other appliances like Samsung TV and Family Hub refrigerators can expand the reach of their AI assistant. Let’s wait for further official announcements as to the availability and pricing of the Galaxy Home.

VIA: CNet