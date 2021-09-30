Samsung is expanding its line of Galaxy F series smartphones in India. In that process, Samsung has introduced the Galaxy F42 5G smartphone in the country, which is going on sale through the e-commerce giant Flipkart starting 3rd of October. The Galaxy F42 is unique in many aspects; foremost, it is the first 5 G-enabled Galaxy F series model to roll out in India.

Additionally, the phone supports 12 distinct 5G bands that make the Galaxy F42 5G a go-getter. Interestingly, it will arrive in matte aqua and matte black colors and feature a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display touting a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, which comes paired with 6GB, 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. The 6GB RAM variant will retail for Rs. 20,999 while the 8GB option will go for Rs. 22,999.

The power here is well complemented by One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 and the decent mid-range option will kick competition out of its ranks. Galaxy F42 5G claims a 5,000mAh battery fuels the phone for all day’s work and play and then charges using a 15W fast charger.

For the optics, Galaxy F42 5G arrives with triple camera on the back. The setup is spearheaded by a 64MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone has 8MP selfie camera in the waterdrop notch. For the music buffs, the Galaxy F42 5G has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and offers support for Dolby Atmos. Samsung Galaxy F42 5G is likely to go on sale starting October 3 through Flipkart and authorized online stores.