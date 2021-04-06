Samsung and Flipkart have aligned for the success of the already popular Galaxy F series in India. To give the collection a boost, Samsung has rolled out two new smartphones in the F series – the Galaxy F02s and the Galaxy F12, both of which come with waterdrop notch display and features that make them a compelling option for the young millennials in the country. The Galaxy F12 rolls out with 6,000mAh battery and 48MP quad-camera setup, the Galaxy F02s comes with 5,000mAh battery and a triple rear camera setup on the back.

The camera-centric Galaxy F12 comes with quad-camera setup on the back led by 48MP camera with ISOCELL Plus technology for capturing pictures with better clarity. This is accompanied by a 5MP ultra-wide lens touting 123-degree field of view, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensors. For selfies on the front in a waterdrop-style cutout resides an 8-megapixel camera.

For the display, Galaxy F12 features 6.5” HD+ Infinity-V display touting 90Hz refresh rate. The phone packs a massive 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support and is powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 SoC that is paired to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The 4G enabled device has a 3.5mm headphone jack and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for easy access.

Galaxy F02s has the same display as the Galaxy F12. The main difference between the two phones lies under the hood and on the back. The handset runs on Android 10-based OneUI as opposed to Android 11-based One UI 3.1 Core on the F12. The Galaxy F02s is powered by Snapdragon 450 processor paired to 3/4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage.

For the optics, the Galaxy F02s comes with the triple camera setup on the back comprising 13MP main shooter, 2MP depth and 2MP macro lens. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera. Drawing power from 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging, the Galaxy F02s also makes provision for 3.5mm headphone jack and supports expandable storage up to 1TB.

Both the newcomers from Samsung will go on sale this month. The Galaxy F12 would be available from April 12 for starting price of Rs. 10,999, the Galaxy F02s on the other hand will become available a few days earlier on April 9 for Rs. 8,999 starting price.