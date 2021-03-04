One of the important features that arrived with the relatively new Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is the Auto Switch Function which makes it easier to automatically switch between your connected Galaxy devices, like a phone and a tablet. Now a firmware update to the slightly older Galaxy Buds+ is bringing that feature to the truly wireless earbuds. This means the feature is now available in three earbuds after the Galaxy Buds Live also received it in an update just last month.

The nice thing about the Galaxy truly wireless earbuds is that some of the features that were released with their newest model, the Galaxy Buds Pro, are also being added to some of the slightly older ones, like the previously mentioned Galaxy Buds Live and now the Galaxy Buds+. According to Tizen Help, the Auto Switch Function is part of the latest update to the Galaxy Buds+ and along with it comes a Buzz Control menu in the Bluetooth settings.

Once you’ve updated your earbuds, you’ll be able to automatically switch between the two connected devices. So when you’re watching a TV show on your tablet and your phone suddenly rings, the earbuds will automatically connect to the call so you don’t have to re-pair to the other device. This is pretty useful of course for those who keep switching back and forth between connected devices.

However, only Galaxy devices that are running on One UI 3.1 supports the Auto Switch Function. So if you don’t have a Samsung flagship device that already has the latest One UI, then it won’t work for you. Another function that the Galaxy Buds Live previously received was the Hearing Aid function which lets users with hearing issues adjust the balance for the individual bud. Too bad that function is not included (maybe yet?) with the Galaxy Buds+ update.

The firmware version R175FXXU0AUB3 is now rolling out to Galaxy Buds+ owners in the U.S, India, and South Korea initially. No news yet as to when other countries will get the update.