As we get closer to the Samsung Unpacked event happening this February 11, we also get more rumors and leaks about the devices that they may or may not be launching then. The Galaxy Buds+ is of particular interest to a lot of people and now we’re seeing additional information about it. A leaked GIF shows that the truly wireless earbuds may get improved Spotify integration, on top of what the current Galaxy Buds can do. We might also get to see it get a game mode, although it’s not clear what that means.

SAM Mobile shares some screenshots and GIFs about the upcoming Galaxy Buds+. The current Galaxy Buds already has Spotify integration as users can pause, play, and skip songs through the earbuds’ touchpad. But the GIF we’re now seeing adds another convenient gesture. Based on it, we might just have to press and hold the touchpad and you’ll be able to launch Spotify, without having to do so on your phone.

Another new thing that sources are saying will come with the Galaxy Buds+ is something called Game Mode. At this point though, we’re not sure what it will do. The Samsung Game Launcher already has a mode that will prevent gamers from getting distracted while playing the game. So this mode might be a dedicated equalizer to make your gaming experience better. Or it can also be a “true Game Mode” for those brands and devices that don’t have a game launcher.

The bad news is that we’re almost completely sure that the Galaxy Buds+ will not have active noise cancelling, as previous rumors and leaks have also indicated. While it would have been better to have that so it can really compete with the Apple AirPods, there are probably other circumstances that arose to prevent them from having it at this time. The good news is that better battery life and improved microphones will probably be part of this.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ is expected to be announced alongside the Galaxy S20 flagship series and the Galaxy Z Flip clamshell device. All will be known by February 11 at the Unpacked event.