You would think that the leaks and rumors that we’ll get about the upcoming Galaxy Buds+ will all be coming from Android or Samsung sources. But apparently the latest leak for Samsung’s next-generation truly wireless earbuds are actually from a new iOS app that can pair it with an iPhone. The leaked screenshots have a nearly identical logo to some of the Samsung iPhone apps like the Galaxy Watch and the Galaxy Fit so this might actually be the real thing.

A couple of the more reliable leakers shared screenshots on Twitter of the iOS app for the Galaxy Buds+ pairing. The only thing we can learn from them though is that the app will show the battery level for each of the earbuds. It will also tell you how much charge is left on the carrying case. Of course, you will also be able to find general information about your wireless earbuds as well as to let you check for the all-important software updates.

SAM Mobile says if this is real, then it is a clear indication that Samsung wants to challenge the market leader, the Apple AirPods, for some part of the market share. The original Galaxy Buds and we assume the upcoming version will have a wireless charging case as part of their standard retail package. If the rumored price of the Galaxy Buds+ is true, then its $149 price tag is, of course, $10 lower than the AirPods 2.

There have been rumors floating around about the Galaxy Buds+, including the fact that it will not have noise cancellation. Instead, what we’ll get is improved sound quality since it now has more mics on it and they will have Ambient Awareness features, Stereo BT quality, and Adaptive Dual Microphones for the inner and outer mics for both earbuds. We’ll also get improved battery life, which is always important to have.

The Galaxy Buds+ is expected to launch at the upcoming Samsung event this February, alongside the Galaxy S20 series and the Galaxy Z Flip. The wireless earbuds may be given away for pre-orders of the Galaxy S20 Ultra in some territories.