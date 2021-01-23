For those who are old enough to remember the days of not smart flip phones, you’ll get a kick out of the Galaxy Buds Pro case that Samsung is offering. Those who purchased the newest truly wireless earbuds from Samsung’s online shop can choose a wrap for its charging case that looks like the some of the OEM’s old flip phones, particularly the Samsung SGH-T100 and SGH-E700. The case covers are called Anycall T100 and Anycall E700 but they are just cases, nothing more.

According to SAM Mobile, these cases don’t have any GSM capabilities or smart features and all the components of the case are just ornamental. The Anycall T100 is measured at 91.31 x 58.18 x 32.78mm and weighs just 35 grams. Meanwhile, the Anycall E700 is 73.39 x 55.92 x 33.21 mm and weighs a bit heavier at 40 grams. The cases are offered for free for those who bought the Galaxy Buds Pro in the online store in South Korea.

For those who don’t remember the days of flip phones, the Samsung SGH-T100 came out 20 years ago in 2001 and then the SGH-E700 a couple of years later in 2003. During that time, flip phones were a thing with a lot of OEMs releasing their own versions of the fashionable but functional clamshell and flip devices. Of course this was way before smartphones so those devices mostly just had call and text functions.

Now as to why you would want to have a “relic” as your Galaxy Bud Pro case, there’s nothing really functional about it, just something cute to carry around. And since everything else is just ornamental anyway, there wouldn’t be any advantage as to using or not using truly wireless earbuds cases. It can just be a talking point if someone sees you pull out a flip phone which turns out not to be a flip phone.

The Galaxy Buds Pro Anycall T100 and Anycall E700 cases can also be bought at around $30. No news yet if this will go beyond South Korea.