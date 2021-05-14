Not all people who have Samsung Galaxy Buds truly wireless earbuds use it for their Samsung or even Android devices. We have good news for those who are using the earbuds with their Windows 10 devices. A new Galaxy Buds app is now available to download from the Microsoft Store so you can use it to manage your earbuds that you paired with your Windows 10 PCs, the Hololens, and the Surface Hub. This is part of the strengthening of the partnership between Samsung and Microsoft.

A couple of years ago, there was actually an app called Galaxy Buds Manager that you could run on Windows and MacOS. It wasn’t an official Microsoft Store app and could be installed through Samsung’s download center. Some third-party developers continued supporting it up to a year ago. Now this new official Galaxy Buds app is created for Windows 10 specifically, as per MS Power User. It weighs just 18 MB and at launch, it seems to be compatible with the Galaxy Buds Pro only.

But according to the setup screens, it will have support for the Galaxy Buds+ and the Galaxy Buds Live so that may be coming soon. However for owners of the original Galaxy Buds, there’s no mention of it so it may not be supported. The app should work on Windows 10 computers and should be able to simplify connecting and reconnecting to your PC. There’s no pop up prompt though like when you connect it to your phone.

The app tells you the battery level of each earbud and also includes an equalizer as well as options to enable or disable touch commands and voice detection. You can also pick a level for active noise cancellation between High and Low. You can also check for new firmware updates as well as download and install it from there. This makes it easier to manage your earbuds when you’re using it with your Windows 10 devices.

You can download the Galaxy Buds app from the Microsoft Store by searching for it or accessing this link. Just last week, Samsung also launched a SmartThings Windows 10 app to manage IoT devices from your PC as well.