While some have not yet received their pre-ordered Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 since it was just unveiled a couple of weeks ago, a firmware update is already coming out for the new truly wireless earbuds. The update brings improvements to its Ambient Sound and Active Noise Cancellation features and also improved stability to the earbuds themselves. So even if you don’t have the new earbuds with you yet, you’re assured that once it ships and you update the firmware, you’re already getting a better device than when it came out of the box.

One of the things that you’ll get when you update to the latest version of the firmware for the Galaxy Buds 2 is that you will be able to activate Ambient Sound mode even when you’re on a call. This way you will still be aware of the sounds around you even as you’re talking to someone on the other end of your earbuds. While you would want to hear your conversation better, there are times when it’s safer to have Ambient Sound turned on.

The update will also let you activate the famous Active Noise Cancellation even when you’re just using one earbud. It’s probably a weird thing to just be using one and want to have the noise around you reduced but well, if you need it then it’s there. There will also be Ambient Sound customization although there are no details about it. You will also be able to double-tap the edge of the earbuds in order to turn up the volume or turn it down.

SAM Mobile says that the update will also bring improved stability to the Galaxy Buds 2. It’s unclear what are the “unstable” parts are before the update but it’s good to know that they’ve already pushed a fix to it even before the earbuds reach a bigger market. Currently, it’s available for pre-order already in several markets and the firmware update will be rolling out already in the next few days so if you do get your earbuds already, make sure to update to the latest firmware version.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are priced at $150 and will be available in four colors: Black, Graphite, Lavender, and White. It should be available for purchase in the U.S and other major markets by August 27.