We’ve seen leaked specs and official-looking videos teasing the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Buds Live (nicknamed Beans) truly wireless earbuds. Now we’re getting a seemingly anti-climactic but official teaser from Samsung itself, somewhat confirming that we are indeed getting a kidney or bean-shaped pair of earbuds that are rumored to actually have active noise cancellation (ANC) making it a direct competitor to Apple’s AirPods Pro. All will finally be revealed at Samsung’s upcoming Unpacked event on August 5.

Before Samsung released their official video, we already saw a leaked one that actually looks official as well. The tweet which just says “Galaxy Beans” showed off the three colors of the upcoming truly wireless earbuds: white, black, and something that’s probably going to be called rose gold or metallic pink or something. What makes it different from the Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Buds+ is its kidney or bean form which makes it more form fitting to your ear.

Experience the new power of sound. Unpacked on August 5, 2020.

Visit https://t.co/ca2XTlBGnt to watch the #SamsungEvent pic.twitter.com/JGPp0kLDY3 — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) July 17, 2020

At the end of the leaked teaser, we see the tag line “Keep the noise out. Let the sound in.” This might indicate the other long-standing rumor that the Galaxy Buds Live will have Active Noise Cancellation, a feature that has long been requested but was disappointingly not included in the previous truly wireless earbuds. This will finally put it in direct competition with the AirPods Pro that sports ANC as well.

Leaked images also indicate that each bean will have at least two mics for sound input and three speaker grills each so there may be some spacial sound features as well. There are two gold circles at the head where are the contact points for charging in its case. The rumor is that the earbuds will cost $145 which is less expensive than the current Galaxy Buds+, surprising given that it will have ANC out the gate.

In any case, we’ll know about the Galaxy Buds Live at the Samsung Unpacked event on August 5, alongside other gadgets that they will be announcing. The release date will probably be August as well and the earbuds may probably be a bonus for pre-ordering the Galaxy S20+ aside from being available as a stand-alone purchase.