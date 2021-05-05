Samsung has made a dominant position in the mid-range segment of the phone market – the A series especially. There are a number of devices in the series to gain a chunk of the market, and one device has been in the rumor mill for quite some time now. Yes, we are talking about the Galaxy A82 5G phone. The device in a fresh reveal has been accidentally unearthed to the netizens by the South Korean giant.

The security update page by Samsung which displays the devices on the list for all the particular updates lists Galaxy A82 5G as one. The upcoming device is peculiarly seen in the “Current Models for Quarterly Security Updates” head of the updates schedule even though it is still under the wraps.

This discovery was made by Android Central who spotted the phone among the sea of other phones and tablets listed to get fresh updates. These updates in particular detail all the security patches, quarterly updates, and biannual updates.

Galaxy A82 5G being listed in the quarterly update schedule is a bit mind-boggling since it is going to be a relatively fresh device. This is a clear indication that the phone will only get quarterly security patches which will be second to flagships like S21, Galaxy Z Fold, or Galaxy Note 20 series.

Talking of the A82 5G, it will have a flagship-grade 6.7-inch QHD+ display running at 120 Hz and powered by the Snapdragon 855+ processor. It’s an odd combo as the processor is a bit dated and will be interesting to see how it handles the high-end display characteristics of the phone.

Other than that, the phone is rumored to house a triple-camera setup including a 64MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide sensor and a 5MP macro Lens. It is apparent that the Galaxy A82 5G is just around the corner, so keep an eye on the latest developments.