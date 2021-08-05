Samsung has its hands full with smartphones scheduled in the near future. While the new foldable and flip options are making their debut this month, there is a mid-ranger slated to debut in the next month. Yes, this is the successor to the Korean’s popular mid-ranger, the Galaxy A52. Dubbed the Galaxy A52s, this smartphone is the latest talk of the town and it’s expected to be more or less the same device as its predecessor with even more faster processor to lure buyers.

Reportedly, the Galaxy A52s could arrive with a flagship-grade Snapdragon 778G chipset under the hood. Surprising here is the expected choice of colors. According to tweets by @_snoopytech_, the phone could arrive in four color options, in black, light green, purple and white.

Samsung Galaxy A52s Thread: First off is the new Color Awesome Mint (1/4)#GalaxyA52s pic.twitter.com/xOKvVegF6G — Snoopy (@_snoopytech_) August 4, 2021

From what’s previously known, then Galaxy A52s will arrive in two memory options comprising 6GB and 8GB of RAM. For storage, the 6GB variant may feature 128GB storage, while the 8GB option could have up to 256GB storage.

There is not much known about the optics at this point, but rumors are holding the new phone to have the same camera setup as the predecessor. Going by the past, there is a possibility of surprise, Sammy could make a subtle change to the Galaxy A52s, if that happens, we will update the configuration here.

There is no second thought about the phone rolling out of the box with One UI 3.1 based on Android 11. Galaxy A52s was recently spotted on Samsung’s Germany website, which is a hint that the phone could arrive in the German market before going ahead with the release in other European markets.

There is a strong prediction that the Galaxy A52s will debut in the South Korean market next month. Reports point out the phone to start at €449 in Europe.