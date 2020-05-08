iFixit tends to lean toward high-end phones when it comes to ripping apart every single internal hardware for an autopsy. That’s obvious, as the high-end devices are popular and people want to know what’s inside, even though they cannot buy them. For a change, this time around iFixit has opted for a teardown of a mid-range phone which is equally popular. The Samsung Galaxy A51 finally comes under the scalpel for a detailed of the guts.

Galaxy A51 specifications

Before heading for the teardown let’s have a look at some of the key specs of Galaxy A71. The phone comes with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED (Infinity-O Display) capacitive touchscreen (1080 × 2400px), Exynos 9611 SoC paired to Mali-G72 MP3 GPU and a 5000mAh battery. There’s a quad-camera setup with 48 MP (ƒ2.0) primary camera, 12 MP (ƒ2.2) ultra-wide camera, 5 MP (ƒ2.4) macro camera, and a 5 MP (ƒ2.2) depth sensor. For selfies, there’s a 32 MP (ƒ2.2) front-facing camera.

Galaxy A51 teardown

Removing the back panel made from plastic is a fight, application of excessive glue makes it difficult to open it up. After that comes removing the mid-frame to reveal the motherboard and a securely glued battery unit which is also hard to separate from the frame. One good thing that can be seen is the presence of modular components which makes it easier to repair the Galaxy A71.

After removing other tiny little components like the quad-camera setup, selfie camera, antenna, and more, then comes the display. It is also secured very robustly to the frame and iFixit had a hard time removing. In fact, the screen removal cracked the screen due to the presence of two thick adhesive strips.

iFixit gives 4 out of 10 for the reparability ease of the Galaxy A51. This is relatively low. The low score is primarily because of the screen, which in case of some issue would require a lot of disassembly and battle with the adhesive. Anyway, have a look at some teardown images to see the innards of Galaxy A51 in the gallery above.