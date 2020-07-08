The Galaxy A51 released earlier this year has been named as the top-selling phone in the first quarter. An unlocked version was recently released in two colors and with Premium Care. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A71 was also introduced as another mid-ranger by the South Korean tech giant earlier this year. Both phones come with quad rear cameras but the Galaxy A71 camera doesn’t fare well in low light according to some reviews. The devices also received software updates that brought Duo Video Call and other improvements. A new one is ready for the pair, delivering most Galaxy S20 features.

The latest software update adds those remarkable Galaxy S20 features to the Galaxy A phones. Mainly, the camera features can be added including Single Take. This feature offers recording with different camera modes. It can take images simultaneously so you can capture the best photo in one take. Several modes like video, AI filter, Smart Crop, and Live Focus will be used.

The Samsung Galaxy S20’s Pro Mode functions will soon be available on the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71. The likes of Shutter Speed control and Manual Focus can also be enjoyed. You can also enjoy Night Hyperlapse and My Filters on the Galaxy A devices with the said update. Take advantage of My Filters and edit your photos.

Sharing can be done with Quick Share and Music Share. Feel free to share your music, videos, and photos. These two features are convenient ways to share media files. They can be accessed straight from the Gallery as you can see the option there.

The Music Share allows easy streaming to a nearby Bluetooth speaker. A friend can share his music with your phone via Music Share and then stream on to the speaker. Check the Quick Panel and select the Music Share icon to start. Head on to Settings> Connections> Bluetooth> Advanced to toggle Music Share on or off.

More good news: the Samsung Galaxy A51 and Samsung Galaxy A71 are also now available in new Haze Crush Silver. Availability will vary by region. Wait for local announcements to be made in your market.