If there was any doubt about the possibility of the Galaxy A33 5G, the first look of the phone has dropped making obvious the fact that the new Samsung device is actually in the works and should be available soon. While the phone looks petty similar to its predecessor, it lacks a feature multimedia fans are not going to appreciate. The Galaxy A33 5G, as the images show, is going to lack the 3.5mm headphone jack, which was a common feature until the Galaxy A32 models.

The images of the phones are leaked by 91mobiles and show the phone in black and white. The previous leaks had suggested that the Galaxy A33 5G would arrive in four different colors including orange, light blue but the leaked pictures show it only in two colors for now.

The 360-degree view of the phone shows that the Galaxy A33 5G will feature a quad-camera setup on the back with an improved and higher resolution lens. It will have a USB-C port located at the bottom alongside a microphone, speaker and a SIM card slot.

Interestingly, the image does not show any signs of a 3.5mm headphone jack that was present in the Galaxy A32 5G and 4G devices. Besides this, not much is known about the phone, but it’s learned that the A33 5G may feature a 6.4-inch Infinity-U Super AMOLED display and will measure about 9.7mm in thickness.

For now, Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is expected to launch officially in early January next year. We are likely to hear more leaks and information regarding the phone towards the launch.