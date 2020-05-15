Riding on the success of Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71, Samsung is looking to strengthen its footing in the low-mid range segment of the market. The company is prepping a budget phone for the A-series, which looks good on paper so far. Yes, we are talking about the Galaxy A21s smartphone for the 2020 Galaxy A-series lineup that’s going to launch later this month. The device will come with the Exynos 850 chipset which has 8 cores and a clock speed of 2.0GHz.

The phone’s press renders revealed by German tech publication WinFuture.de show a left aligned punch-hole camera. The smartphone will be 8.9mm thick and weigh 191 grams. The images also reveal the specifications of the Galaxy A21s. It will have a 6.5-inch PLS TFT display at 1600×720 pixel resolution. Since it is a budget offering, there’ll be 3GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB storage on-board.

Along with this, it will have 5,000 mAh battery which should last really long as the low-end display won’t consume as much energy as the current age AMOLED’s. Also, there will be a microSD card slot for expanding memory; for connectivity, the phone will feature 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB Type-C port support. The phone will run on Android 10 topped with One UI out of the box.

Talking about the cameras, it’ll come with a quad-camera setup housed in an L-shaped module. There’ll be a 48MP (f/2.0) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.0) ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro shooter, and a fourth lens which is not yet revealed. On the front, there will be a 13MP selfie shooter. Galaxy A21s will roll out with 4G connectivity, it won’t get a 5G version. It is going to arrive in three color options at a starting price of ~$215 or ~$225.