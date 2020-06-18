When we rate power-packed, affordable phones Galaxy A series bags a podium finish. Continuing with its reckoned supply, Samsung has released the Galaxy A21s, billed ‘the most affordable A series smartphone in 2020.’ Designed to make an impression, Galaxy A21s features infinity O-Display for an immersive visual experience, quad-cam setup on the back with 48MP main shooter, and packs a powerful battery to see you through a day’s use. The phone is now available in India for a starting price of ₹16,499.

Galaxy A21s is already announced in the UK for £179, and it is expected to go on sale beginning June 19. The budget smartphone features 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity O-Display boasting 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is an Exynos 859 octa-core processor and it runs One UI-based Android 10.

For the optics, which is one of the biggest selling prepositions of the phone – it has a rear-mounted quad-camera module comprising 48MP primary shooter with f/20 aperture. Alongside in a rectangular set-up is an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front is a punch-hole 13-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture.

Galaxy A21s packs within a long-lasting 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging. Samsung says the battery will provide 21 hours of video playback time under normal conditions. For biometrics, the phone is equipped with both face recognition and fingerprint sensor.

Galaxy A21s comes in black, white, and blue colors. It is available in India through Samsung.com, online retailer Flipkart, and other retail outlets in two variants – 4GB + 64GB model for 16,499 and 6GB + 64GB variant for 18,499. The internal memory is expandable up to 512GB via microSD card.