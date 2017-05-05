Machine learning, artificial intelligence, neural network technology, and deep learning. These are just some of the words that make any device or system “smarter”. “More intelligent” is a more apt description and Google has recently shared to us that such makes people more productive. This is particularly true in G Suite where apps rely on available data. With machine learning, people’s lives can be easier as Google tries to remember your previous actions and responses and looks at the context of data.

People do a lot of formatting of documents, creating of reports, and email management everyday. They may be already second nature to some people but things can be better and faster if the G Suite apps learn more. With machine learning, apps on your device can make predictions based on your previous tasks and behaviors. An app may automatically suggest a file or another app to launch.

In Gmail, spam messages can be eliminated with machine learning. According to Google, spam detection is about 99% accurate now after many years of learning. In G Suite, it includes intelligent apps that take advantage of machine learning.

The process may not be as smooth and effective yet but it certainly has big potential. There’s already the Smart Reply, Explore in Docs, Slides and Sheets, and Quick Access in Drive. We’re expecting this machine learning will improve more systems, features, and services and not just G Suite.

SOURCE: The Keyword (Google)