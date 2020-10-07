Google has just announced that their G Suite productivity tools have now been rebranded as Google Workspace. Along with the name change, we’re also getting new icons for the apps within the suite which include Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Chat, Rooms, and Meet. This will affect not just the paying G Suite customers but also those who are using those apps for free. There will also be slight changes to some of these apps as it focuses on more on collaboration and integration.

G Suite launched back in 2016 as the brand that people and organizations used to subscribe their businesses and organizations to get more premium features for the apps within the suite. According to Javier Soltero, Google’s VP and GM for Google Workspace, they wanted to make sure that those who are using and buying their apps and services are getting the same thing, at least branding wise. By also adding the word Google to the product, they are strengthening the brand association.

We’re also getting new icons for the apps within Workspace so you might get a bit confused at first when they do finally roll it out. The shapes will still be familiar but the color scheme now utilize all the Google colors based on the Material Design. Other changes include previously announced Meet, Chat, and Rooms integration across other applications. For now, Gmail is actually where all of these come together.

Soon you will be able to create and collaborate on documents within Chat. You will also soon be able to preview linked files in Docs, Sheets, and Slides without having to open them in a new tab. When you also @ mention someone in a document, you will get a “smart chip” which will show you details about the person and suggest actions like starting a chat, call, or email. Picture in picture mode will also eventually roll out to Docs, Sheets, and Slides so you can also have Meet video calls while you’re using and collaborating on documents.

Those who have primary domain administrators will get an email no later than October 16 with details on how it will affect your organization and users. Meanwhile the name and icons for Google Workspace will be reflected across all the connected products over the next two weeks.