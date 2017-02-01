Google says that there are more than 3 million businesses that are using the enterprise version of the G Suite productivity apps. That means that they should also start strengthening their security and controls as the information of all these businesses are in their hands. That is why the newest announcement from the tech giant involves all these new features they’re offering enterprise users, including the option to use a physical security key, as well as expanding its Data Loss Prevention (DLP) service.

Since Google already has a 2-step verification system, they are now adjusting it so that companies have the option of using physical Security Keys as the second step option. Instead of just receiving a code though text, users would need to plug the key in directly in your laptop or pair it with a mobile device. The admins will see usage reports and also choose which employees will have access to certain devices or information.

The Data Loss Prevention (DLP) service was only previously available for Gmail, but now they’re expanding it to Google Drive. This will give admins the chance to make sure that employees will not mistakenly share sensitive data outside of the company. They will be able to set up rules not just for documents but also for images using OCR.

Enterprises will now also be able to bring in their own S/MIMI encryption, as well as let third-party services like HP Autonomy and Veritas back-up and archive emails, in case companies don’t want to use Gmail and Google Vault.

SOURCE: Google