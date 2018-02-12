Whenever Google releases a new beta update, various websites take a look at the APK version to see what are the lines of code that hint at future features in later updates. Not all of them actually make it to the final version, but it’s still fun to see what Google is testing out. In the latest beta version of the main Google app, we can see that future devices may be getting a physical Google Assistant button and there seems to be a ton of smaller features that may be part of eventual updates as well.

Probably the biggest to come out of the APK teardown is the possibility of getting a physical button to launch Google Assistant. Currently, the Pixel 2 has a squeeze function for activation. Future devices might also get hardware for it, although the strings supposedly indicate that it will not be for smartphones. It’s most likely for smart speakers or other smart home devices. Hopefully though, future Google smartphones will also have the squeeze function as it may sometimes be more convenient.

The teardown also shows other smaller features that may come out in later updates. Users can eventually select a default speaker for their music and audio and a default TV for playing their video when they ask Assistant to play any media. There may also possibly be four new notification channels for Assistant, Hand-off, Miscellaneous, and Proactive. Search widget customization, personalized recommendations based on listening history, screenshot editor, and a bottom bar without an Upcoming tab may also be in the cards.

Meanwhile, the actual current update for version 7.18 includes a toggle option to “donate” images that you take through Google Lens. You will be allowing Google to get humans to review the photo in order to improve Google products.

VIA: 9 to 5 Google