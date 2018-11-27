We’re certain the Galaxy A and Galaxy M series of Samsung will remain. The Galaxy J is already out but for the first two series we’ve mentioned, they’re safe, at least, for now. New smartphones are expected to be revealed although we’re not sure when exactly. Before Samsung makes a big buzz with the new Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy X foldable phone, we’re looking forward to the new additions to the budget and mid-range category. For one, there’s the Galaxy A8s and the other Galaxy A and Galaxy M phones.

The next Galaxy M phones may include the SM-M305 and SM-M205. They will be out in dark grey and black. It is said these phones will be marketed in the emerging markets so the choices are simpler for those in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

There may be more low-cost and mid-range Samsung Galaxy M devices starting with this SM-M105F that may be ready with 16GB and 32GB memory.

The Samsung Galaxy A series will include the SM-A305F and SM-A505F phones. They are still in the works but will have 32GB/64GB and 64GB/128GB storage options.

The Samsung SM-A305F may be ready in several colors like white, red, blue, and black. Meanwhile, the other model, the SM-A505F will be out in pink, silver, white, black, and blue. The addition of white signifies Samsung is bringing back this basic color as an option.

Rumor has it these upcoming Samsung smartphones will already boast dual SIM slots so that’s an advantage for most people around the world. We’ll see once Samsung makes the official announcement.

VIA: SAMMOBILE