If you haven’t yet heard the news, the days of being able to watch Disney, Star Wars, and Marvel content on Netflix are all but over. And by over we mean you have a couple of years more to watch them on that streaming service. That is because Disney plans to release their own video on demand streaming service by 2019. The good news, according to Walt Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger, is that they plan to price the service “substantially below” the current Netflix monthly fee.

Iger stated that even though their content will be high quality because of the brands and franchises that they carry, it will, of course, have lesser content as compared to Netflix’s library. And so the price that they will be charging consumers will be less than the current monthly fee of the streaming giant, which is as low as $7.99 per month. Aside from movies and TV shows, they will also be working on new, original content based on their current properties, including a much-awaited live-action Star Wars series.

But before you start panicking that you won’t be able to watch Disney shows and movies on Netflix, this will not be happening completely for another couple of years. The current contract states that Netflix can still have access to the library until 2019 and even new movies until 2018. Some of the Netflix-developed marvel shows like Daredevil and Jessica Jones will probably stay with Netflix as well.

Those who will probably subscribe to this Disney service will also probably not unsubscribe to Netflix because there’s so much more content with the latter. However, this does mean extra spending on subscription by 2019, even though Disney says theirs will be cheaper. Let’s wait and see how significantly lower it will be.

VIA: SlashGear