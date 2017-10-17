Serious pet owners and fur parents are among some of the most passionate people on the planet when it comes to their furry children. And if their pet is especially cute, then you take a ton of pictures and post it on your favorite social media. That’s why Google Photos is now making it easier for you to find, group, and even make a video out of your favorite photos of your cats and dogs (hopefully more kinds of animals soon) that you have uploaded to Google’s cloud.

Once the update has rolled out to your Google Photos app, you will now be able to see your dog or cat (or dogs and cats) grouped together, alongside your family members and friends, because after all, your pets may be just a precious (or in some cases, more precious). You can then label them by name already so you can easily find photos of them and also photos of you and them.

You can even search for said photo by breed, especially if you have lots of different dogs or cats or if you just like taking a lot of photos of the furry friends you meet along the way. You can even search for them through the dog or cat emojis if you’re too tired to type in the words. Your Assistant can also make random videos compilations of your pet, or you yourself can make the video by choosing which photos and videos to enjoy. Choose from the six pet-inspired songs as your musical background.

You can update your Google Photos to start sorting through your pet pictures and creating tribute videos to them on their birthday.

SOURCE: Google