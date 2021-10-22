Vivo has just announced its roll-out schedule for Android 12. We knew something like this will go public as soon as Google released Android 12. The new OS version is now available for the Pixel 3 and above phones. Of course, the newly revealed Pixel 6 series will run on Android 12. Some OEMs have announced their Android 12-based UI are almost ready. As for Vivo, the Funtouch OS based on Android will be available soon to some of the latest mobile devices from the brand.

Funtouch OS offers a safer and more personalized mobile experience. This is different from OriginOS introduced by Vivo last year. The first release is only beta so expect to see regular bugs and errors.

Android 12 Funtouch OS beta version’s first rollout will be end of November for the Vivo X70 Pro+. Before December ends, these phones will get the same: Vivo X60 Pro+, X60 Pro, X60, Vivo 21, and Vivo 7Y2 5G.

In January, the Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo V21e, Vivo V20 2021, Y21, Y31, and Vivo Y51A will receive the new Funtouch. Other models will follow in March 2022: Vivo X50 Pro, X50, V20 Pro, V20 SE, Y33s, Y20G, Y53s, and Vivo Y12s.

In April, the S1, Y19, V17 Pro, V17, Vivo S1 Pro, Y73, Y51, Y30, Y20, and Y201i will get Android 12 as well. Vivo may make changes in the plan but it’s good we know releavant updates will be released.