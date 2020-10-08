There are tons of match-3 games to choose from in the Google Play Store but for those who like collecting digital stuff from various fandoms, this new one is pretty special. The Funko Pop! Blitz game is now available for your mobile gaming pleasure. Because Funko Pop has a lot of licenses from various pop culture franchise, this means you’ll be able to play with iconic characters and even collect them, at least digitally through online stickers and icon packs.

Almost anyone who has ever played a mobile or computer game probably know how match-3 games work: you swipe, you swap, and you match. You collect power-ups, get achievements, fulfill challenges, etc. But it becomes even more fun when what you’re playing with are characters from your favorite fandoms. And since Funko Pop has a lot of franchises, then you’ll get a lot of chances to find your favorites and maybe even discover new ones.

At launch, you have Back to the Future, Jurassic Park, Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, etc. Each of the playable characters has unique powers based on their “iconic moments” from the movie, TV show, or even TV commercial. There will also be special events every week which will bring “unique Pops!” and celebrate these pop culture references. The stars and sticker packs that you collect will get you rewards as well. Well of course they’re all digital rewards but collectors wouldn’t mind.

Of course, there are a lot of match-3 games out there that you can enjoy but the pop culture ones are the most fun. Disney Emoji Blitz, Pokemon Shuffle Mobile, and Marvel Puzzle Quest are some of the more popular ones out there. They don’t require much brainpower like other mobile games but they’re a good way to pass the time or to destress from work or school.

You can download Funko Pop! Blitz for free from the Google Play Store. Hopefully, we get to see a lot more fandoms and franchises added to the game soon.