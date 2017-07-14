If you think that mobile games are all about characters bashing each other with swords or fists, then you probably have not been able to play other episodic adventure games, particularly ones created by indie developers. One award-winning game developed by a Vienna-based company called Mi’pu’mi Games and is called Lion’s Song. It is about creativity and the demons that haunt artists and creators. All four episodes in its first season is now finally available in full for Android devices.

The first three episodes feature one character each. Episode 1: Silence is all about Wilma, a young composer suffering from Writer’s Block before her debut concert. Episode 2: Anthology takes on the story of Franz, an up and coming painter being haunted by his inner demons. Episode 3: Derivation sees brilliant mathematician Emma who is trying to make it in a man’s world. The last episode in the season brings you on a train journey and see how all three stories will intersect and end.

The game will bring you back in time to 20th century Austria, and the graphics creatively reflect not just the history and look of the times, but also the culture and politics as well. Each decision that a player makes will have a direct impact on the storylines of future and past episodes and will also affect the final chapter of the story.

You can download the entire season, all four episodes, of The Lion’s Song from the Google Play Store for $4.99. There are no more ads or in-app purchases to interrupt your gameplay on this award-winning title.

SOURCE: Gamasutra