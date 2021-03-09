When following a news story or a developing issue, it would be good to not just rely on social media for headlines, snippets, or reposts from people you follow since it would be hard to get the full picture just from those. Google News introduced a new feature a few years ago called Full Coverage where people could see various top news, local headlines, in-depth pieces, explainers, interviews, and other real-time and up-to-date items regarding a developing story. Now they are bringing this feature to Google Search as well.

Google announced that they’re now bringing Full Coverage to Google Search so that it would be easier for people to get, well, full coverage on a major news story or developing news that they would like to follow. Not everyone uses Google News for their daily or occasional news consumption but almost everyone probably uses Google Search, especially when they want to know more about an issue or news story that’s still ongoing.

When you search for a “timely topic”, Google will bring you a carousel of articles before your Search results. Most of these articles are new, updated, and relevant. You can scroll to the end of the top stories carousel or tap on the “more news on…” section below the carousel to get to the Full Coverage page. Then you’ll get to see various articles, videos, and other related items to that particular developing story from various sources as well.

Google is using new technology that can bring you long-running news stories that can span days, weeks, or even months, like the ongoing coverage on the COVID-19 pandemic. All these items are organized and sorted in the Full Coverage page to make it easier for you to find the top stories. They also complement it with explainers and local coverage to further explain things you may not always be familiar with.

Full Coverage on Google Search is now available on mobile devices but only in English and in the U.S. Google says they will be rolling it out in more locations and supporting more languages in the next few months.