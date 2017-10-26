A few years back, you would think it’s kind of weird to print a picture in a square format. But ever since the popularity of Instagram and other photo-sharing apps, the 1:1 aspect ratio has been appealing, both from actual photographers and casual users. Fujifilm’s newest photo printing device, the Install Share SP-3 can easily print high-quality images from your smartphone and it can now print in the aforementioned square format. It will launch this coming November 17 at retail stores around the country.

The square format offers you more space for artistic expression and the square film format, at least with this Instax Share SP-3 printer, are “carefully produced” from the editing to the processing of the final image. And it has been proven that people still love to print out pictures, directly from their mobile devices, and then either pass them around or put them on their cork boards and journals. That’s why photo printers like Fujifilm have somewhat found a new life in the midst of this digital boom.

Aside from the square format, the SP-3 has several new features, including the “collage template” which lets you put in 9 different pictures in the photo that you will be printing, and the “my template” feature where you can superimpose text on the images before you print them. You can also adjust font color, size and transparency, and other aspects of the photo, through the SP-3 app. You can choose photos not just from Facebook and Instagram, but also cloud services like Dropbox, Google Photos, and Flickr.

The Instax Share SP-3 will be available in two colors: white and black. No price has been announced yet, but we will know on its official launch in November.

SOURCE: Fujifilm