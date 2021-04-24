If you play a lot of games on your Nintendo Switch, there are times when you probably want to print out a screenshot of a perfect score or a great game as a remembrance. Fujifilm and Nintendo are now collaborating on a new app that will make it easier for you to print from your Switch directly to the instax Mini Link. They’re also releasing a new Switch-themed version of the photo printer with a specially designed silicone case featuring Pikachu.

The instax mini Link is a smartphone printer where you can print directly from your phone through a Bluetooth connection. You can also edit the photo, combine it with other images, add designs and frames, capture a screenshot from a video, before printing it out. Now you’re getting a new dedicated app called instax Mini Link for Nintendo Switch which does as its name says. It will make it easier for you to print directly from the Switch to your Link.

This app lets you print out a scene from a gameplay, screenshot of a game character, or a selected moment of a video stored on the Switch. Once you’ve chosen a photo from your Switch, it will display a QR code which you can scan from the dedicated app on your smartphone and the image will be transferred to the app and then you can print it directly or crop and edit before printing. This new app will just make it easier and quicker to print directly.

The app’s screen design can also be changed to themes like Animal Crossing: New Horizons,” “Super Mario” and the upcoming New Pokémon Snap. There are also 59 new frames from the aforementioned games to choose from to add to the 36 current ones so you’ll have more options to choose from, even the games where you got the screenshots from. This new dedicated app is free to download and use.

Fujifilm and Nintendo are also launching a new color variation for the instax mini Link, an “Ash White (Red & Blue)” variant. There’s also a limited edition kit available with the Link and a specially designed silicone case with Pikachu. This is to celebrate the launch of the new Pokémon Snap game which will launch on the Nintendo Switch by April 30, 2021. The Link will cost $100 while the bundle is $120 and will be available by May.