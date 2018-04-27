The mobile market is still waiting for the arrival of Fuchsia. It’s been over a year since we first heard of Google’s secret ‘Fuchsia’ operating system getting a new logo and tweeting to the world. The APK for the Google Fuchsia OS was made ready for download and preview. We even sighted a Google Pixelbook with Fuchsia inside. It was able to run on Pixelbook back in January and just this month, we saw a demo ready on the web.

The new Google-developed OS seems to be rolling out soon as it was recently sighted in AOSP specifically the Android Runtime area. Will this have a native Android app support? Looks more like it.

We are not surprised about the idea because it is obviously something that should be by default on any Google OS already. You see, the tech giant has been trying to work on consolidating platforms but there have been many challenges. However, it is not impossible. We know it is only a matter of time and after plenty of testing and previews.

XDA Developers’ editor-in-chief Mishaal Rahman shared some images of the Fuchsia code. Being found in AOSP means it will also have Android app support. We’re looking forward to this one so we’ll see.

VIA: Mishaal Rahman