Need for more incentive to just stay at home during this COVID-19 pandemic, well, aside from protecting yourself and your community? Disney has got you. They are releasing Frozen II on Disney+ 3 months ahead of time and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker can also now be bought in its digital formats a few weeks before its supposed release. While these are of course temporary distractions from the really important things we need to pay attention to, consuming entertainment can be a good, short break from all the worry and anxiety you may be feeling.

Frozen II, the highest-grossing animated movie of all-time (so far) was supposed to be available on Disney+ this June but starting March 15, subscribers can now watch Elsa, Anna, Olaf, and the gang over and over until your kid can sing “Into the Unknown” in perfect pitch. Previously, you could already buy or rent the digital copy on platforms like Amazon and iTunes but now you can just stream it endlessly to distract children (or yourself).

While you can’t stream Rise of Skywalker yet on Disney+, it’s also now available for rental or purchase on various digital platforms so technically, you can also watch the SPOILER REDACTED death scene over and over. You, however, have to shell out a bit of money to be able to do so. Originally, it was scheduled for a March 17 release but what’s a few days early? It won’t cost them anything and in fact, will earn them money.

With these two “gifts”, Disney is positioning itself as a “hero” for parents who are trying to find ways to keep their kids distracted. Well, adults need distraction too of course. Expect other film distributors and streaming services to come up with “freebies” and other special offers to get more people to stay at home since apparently there are still a lot of people who do not believe they should just stay put and practice social distancing.

Despite the juggernaut that Disney already is, with Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and Fox under its belt, expect them to be hit hard during this whole pandemic situation. Economic repercussions on the entertainment industry in general will be huge if quarantines and other measures continue to be implemented to help stop the spread of the virus.