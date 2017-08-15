A new wearable camera is ready to capture your most unforgettable memories and adventures. FrontRow is a new cam that allows you to record moments all while getting to enjoy them. You see, you don’t have to spend much of your time taking photos or videos. You can enjoy the moment while still being able to record them for posterity’s sake.

The wearable camera works with any smartphone whether Android or iOS. With the camera and mobile device integration, you can easily transfer content, edit photos or videos, and easily share posts on your social media accounts like Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook. Once you’re inside the app, you don’t have to go out and launch other apps just to share your photos or videos to your family and friends.

The FrontRow camera is a lightweight camera that you can wear around your neck with a lanyard. You can attach it to almost anywhere with a chain or a magnetic clip. In the near future, it can be mounted on your car’s dashboard with a flexible coil mount or a car window mount. Camera specs include a 140-degree wide-view lens, a local speaker, and an easy-access media button.

You can use FrontRow straight up to 48 hours, up to 16 hours in Story Mode, or two hours of live streaming. It’s really just a simple action camera that gives you the freedom to record your adventures while still enjoying what you are supposed to be doing. The cam already uses USB Type-C, Bluetooth, and WiFi for connectivity. You can get the FrontRow camera from Amazon and FrontRow.com. No information on pricing and exact availability yet.