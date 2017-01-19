While Google’s Pixel and Pixel XL have been receiving pretty good reviews (despite it’s hefty price), one of the things that it doesn’t have is a great IP certification. It is not waterproof, unlike most of the newer high-end smartphones available in the market. But there is a solution to that without you having to give up on the Pixel smartphones. Lifeproof’s FRE cases for both devices are now available for purchase at the Google Play Store.

The FRE cases bring IP68 certification to both the Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones, making it waterproof. It can be submerged up to 1.5 meters for around 30 minutes. It also has dust and dirt resistance Without the case, both devices only have IP53 certification so this is quite a big leap. With the FRE case, you will also get snow protection and it will even survive a fall from 2 meters high, or so they say.

The only disadvantage is that your Pixel device will become pretty bulky once you put the case on. Yes it can survive a dunking and dropping, but you probably wont be able to slip it into your pocket. Google should probably eventually come up with variants in the Pixel line that will have IP68 certification already.

But for now, the FRE case would be your best option to add protection for your Pixel and Pixel XL. They’re available for purchase at the Google Play Store for $90. It may be a bit pricey for a case, but that should be a small price to pay to protecting your relatively expensive smartphone.

SOURCE: Google Play Store (1), (2)